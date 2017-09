NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash involving three vehicles Thursday at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel damaged a guardrail, and was expected to cause delays.

Virginia State Police say the accident was reported at 10:30 a.m.

No one was injured, but images from state police showed a damaged guardrail on the westbound side of I-64, west of 15th View.

The circumstances of the crash are unclear at this time.

