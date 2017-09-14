‘Strengthening Fathers’ program participant speaks with 10 On Your Side

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new program in Norfolk is helping young men transition from life in jail to life as fathers.

Back in April, 10 On Your Side reported on the “Strengthening Fathers” program at the UpCenter.

The newly launched program is looking for participants and life coaches. A few weeks ago, we caught up with one of the program’s first graduates.

He was released from the Norfolk City Jail in May, and says his daughters motivated him to turn his life around.

10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris will show you how and why the “Strengthening Fathers” program is working.

Look for the full report tonight on WAVY News 10 at 4.