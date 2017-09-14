State police launch investigation on Norfolk Councilman Tommy Smigiel

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An investigation has been launched into accusations of a possible violation in the conflict of interest statute involving Norfolk City Councilman Tommy Smigiel.

The investigation is looking at both his roles as both a councilman and a school principal. A special prosecutor confirms that the attorney general authorized state police to open an investigation for the complaint that dates back to November 2015.

The incident involves a school bus mix-up with the son of community activist Michael Muhammad that turned into an exchange with Smigiel. Muhammad believes Smigiel can use one job to influence the other, and says he shouldn’t be able to vote on school budgets.

Smigiel has denied any conflict of interest, and says Muhammad is attacking him for past decisions he made while serving on council.

