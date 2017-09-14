Son arrested in father’s 13-year-old IOW cold case murder

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – An arrest has been made in a 13-year-old cold case murder on Wednesday.

The IOW Sheriff’s Office says that Trabion Tynes, 44, was arrested in connection with the 2004 murder of Johnnie Tynes Sr.

In 2004, the body of Tynes was found in a trailer on Tyler’s Beach Road in the Rushmere Area. His death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Trabion, Johnnie’s son, was originally charged with the murder back in 2005 but the Commonwealth’s Attorney later dropped all charges. The case was reopened this summer and additional information was discovered that led investigators to take the case before a grand jury.

Tynes was taken into custody at his home on Artis Lane in Surry County. He was served with one indictment for murder and taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail on a no bond status.