CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they are looking for a serial liquor thief.

Police say the man in the security photos has stolen liquor from ABC stores at least four times since mid-August.

The stores are located in the South Norfolk and Greenbrier areas of the city.

If your recognize this man or know anything about these incidents, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.