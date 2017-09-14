Overturned dump truck causes closure on Holland Road

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to an overturned dump truck on Holland Road, Thursday afternoon.

Emergency Communications were notified at 12:55 p.m. for the accident in the 5500 block of Holland Road near Pioneer Road on Route 58. An investigation revealed that a dump truck, that was loaded with sand and dirt, overturned in the median spilling onto the roadway on the inside westbound lane.

The driver was not injured and was charged with failure to maintain proper control/reckless driving.

All westbound lanes and one eastbound lane remains closed on Holland Road.

