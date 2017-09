NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle at Jefferson Avenue and Thimble Shoals Boulevard, Thursday afternoon.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 3:25 p.m. Police say that one of the vehicles flipped over and the driver was rescued.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.