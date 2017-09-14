More Hampton Roads schools accredited this year

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – More Hampton Roads schools are making the grade – earning full accreditation from the commonwealth.

The Virginia Department of Education released the latest accreditation lists based on SOL testing. Hampton Roads’ largest school district, Virginia Beach, earned 100% full accreditation along with Isle of Wight, Poquoson, Williamsburg James City County and York County schools.

More than half of Norfolk schools, 28 out of 44, are now fully accredited. That’s five more than the year before. Tanners Creek Elementary went from denied to fully accredited. Sherwood Forest and Norview Middle also became fully accredited afer improved academic performance at Sherwood forest and instructional program changes at Norview.

In a news release Superintendent Dr. Melinda Boone said this, “Proves that Norfolk is headed in the right direction.”

11 Norfolk schools were denied accreditation including Lindenwood Elementary, for the fifth straight year, and Ruffner Middle School for the sixth straight year.

Portsmouth’s story is similar, 12 of 19 schools are fully accredited; that’s four more than last year. Park View Elementary, which had been denied the year before, is now fully accredited. Six Portsmouth schools were denied accreditation.

Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy said, “We will remain diligent in our efforts. Our goal is full accreditation for every school.”

Newport News has five schools that were denied accreditation. Chesapeake and Suffolk each had three and Hampton has one denied. Overall in Virginia, 86% of schools are now fully accredited.

To see how schools in your district did click on this link to the Virginia Department of Education.