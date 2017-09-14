Police: Minor injuries reported in crash involving two school buses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There were reports of minor injuries in a crash involving two school buses Thursday morning in Virginia Beach.

Police spokesperson Linda Kuehn tells WAVY.com the crash happened on Princess Anne Road when one of the buses rear-ended the other.

Students were on one of the buses, according to Kuehn. A couple of the students were complaining of injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

I just got the scene of bus crash. I just saw several ambulances arriving & leaving from the scene. I'm working to get more info @WAVY_News https://t.co/PIVC4SIbsj — Rico Bush (@RicoBushWAVY) September 14, 2017

The age of the students and the school the buses are assigned to are unclear at this time.

