Police: Minor injuries reported in crash involving two school buses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There were reports of minor injuries in a crash involving two school buses Thursday morning in Virginia Beach.
Police spokesperson Linda Kuehn tells WAVY.com the crash happened on Princess Anne Road when one of the buses rear-ended the other.
Students were on one of the buses, according to Kuehn. A couple of the students were complaining of injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The age of the students and the school the buses are assigned to are unclear at this time.
Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.