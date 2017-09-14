Langley-Eustis hosts job fair for service members

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Base Langley-Eustis hosted a job fair Thursday for service members in all military branches.

Base officials say more than 50 employers were expected at the fair, including the FBI, VDOT, Riverside Health Systems and Newport News Shipbuilding.

The job fair was scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Eustis Club. It was open to active duty, reserve and National Guard service members from all military branches.

Official said it was also open to retirees, recently separated veterans and military spouses.