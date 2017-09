anvplayer video=”1462180″]

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Before patients and physicians ever interact, there is a whole world of issues with insurance, billing and collecting that can sometimes slow down the primary mission of primary care. HealthCare Revenue Logic can help.

HealthCare Revenue Logic

Located in Downtown Norfolk

Visit HealthcareRevenueLogic.com or call (757) 668-8611 for more information.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by HealthCare Revenue Logic.