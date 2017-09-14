Audience: Out of the Darkness Walk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s audience was from the Virginia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and they came to promote National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Week.
Out of the Darkness Community Walks
Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m.
Newport News Park
Saturday, September 30
Bennett’s Creek Park – Suffolk
Saturday, October 14
MacArthur Green – Norfolk
Sunday, October 15
Virginia Beach Sportsplex
To Register or get involved, visit AFSP.org/HamptonRoads
If you or someone you know is in crisis… call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK
(800) 273-8255 or text TALK to 741-741