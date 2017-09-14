Audience: Out of the Darkness Walk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s audience was from the Virginia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and they came to promote National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Week.

Out of the Darkness Community Walks

Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m.

Newport News Park

Saturday, September 30

Bennett’s Creek Park – Suffolk

Saturday, October 14

MacArthur Green – Norfolk

Sunday, October 15

Virginia Beach Sportsplex

To Register or get involved, visit AFSP.org/HamptonRoads

If you or someone you know is in crisis… call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK

(800) 273-8255 or text TALK to 741-741