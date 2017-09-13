You’re Invited To The Town Center Fashion Show

Fall is here, and Town Center is celebrating with a fall fashion show! All of the biggest brands ranging from Free People, Anthropologie and more will style their models to perfection and have them work it on the runway. This year, So You Think You Can Dance Star, Chelsie Hightower will be the celebrity host. I’ve been told she has a surprise for guests that starts around 7:30 p.m., so get there early! The event is free, BUT there are reserved seats available HERE.
Saturday, September 16 Event Schedule:
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Sip and Shop at Free People
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Drop in pre-party at Anthropologie