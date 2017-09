(WAVY) — William and Mary quarterback Tommy McKee shined in the Tribe’s game two win over Norfolk State. He’s averaging more than one hundred yards rushing and on Saturday he threw three touchdown passes to three different players.

McKee went to Cox High School in Virginia Beach, and won the starting job during fall camp. This Saturday the Tribe play their home opener against Bucknell.

Watch Bruce Rader’s report on WAVY.com for more on McKee and the Tribe.