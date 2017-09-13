Virginia Beach man pleads guilty to producing child sexual abuse

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty Wednesday in a case involving child pornography.

According to court documents, Larry Anthony Radebaugh, 40, posed as a teenage boy through mobile applications and established relationships with multiple children. He then persuaded them to send him nude images and videos of themselves.

Radebaugh enticed the minors to strike sexual poses and perform sexual acts and then transmit the images over the internet. With one victim, he used Skype to engage in “phone sex,” while his own camera was disabled.

For some of his victims, this conduct lasted around 1 1/2 years. Radebaugh stored many of these images in an online storage service and possessed other images on his cell phone.

Radebaugh faces the mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 40 years in prison. He will be sentenced in January 2018.