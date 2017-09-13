Too soon? Christmas decorations seen in Costco stores

(WAVY) — How festive are you feeling today?

It may only be September — with the autumn season still around the corner — but one retailer is doing a monster mash-up.

Halloween and Christmas decorations are on display in Costco stores. A lot of retailers are putting out decorations earlier and earlier each year.

Some even say they spotted Christmas goods in their local Costco in August.

It's Christmas 🎄 time in Costco. pic.twitter.com/7fWYQc9O8E — Troy Carlson (@TroyCar) September 11, 2017

Many people have chimed in on Twitter this week, posting images of decoration displays up in Costco stores. Some did not take kindly to the early displays, while others expressed joy.

went to Costco yesterday. they had Christmas stuff out already. who needs a wreath in september? — d (@dimivass_) September 12, 2017

Going to Costco & seeing how they already had Christmas stuff out made my entire day. — Eli Wing. ✨ (@eli_wing7) September 12, 2017

