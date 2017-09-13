Second suspect captured in E. Ocean View homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The second suspect in a homicide from May has been arrested and charged.

Norfolk Police and the U.S. Marshals captured Tiara Deanna Rivera, 22, on Tuesday at a hotel in Virginia Beach. She was wanted in connection with the murder of Richard Eyerman.

Police say that back on May 21, officers were called to the 1100 block of East Ocean View Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, they found Eyerman suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

22-year-old Jamal Branch was arrested and charged in connection with the murder back in June.

Both are being charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission with a felony.