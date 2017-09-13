Police respond to shooting reports at Washington high school

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to a high school south of Spokane, Washington, following reports of a shooting Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported at Freeman High School in Rockford. Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m.

She says classes were about to begin because it’s a “late start” day.

All schools in the Spokane district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Due to a reported shooting near Freeman High School, all southside SPS schools are currently in lockdown. Updates as information allows. — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) September 13, 2017

No other information was immediately available.

