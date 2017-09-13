Pipeline protesters gather outside Dept. of Environmental Quality

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A group of protesters in Virginia Beach Wednesday gathered in opposition to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

They met outside the Department of Environmental Quality offices on Southern Boulevard.

Organizers say they are honoring the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, while at the same time protesting pro-fracking and pro-pipeline policies in Virginia.

The Atlantic Pipeline would stretch 600 miles from West Virginia To North Carolina and Virginia. Construction is set to start in late fall, with the pipeline going online by 2019.

More protests are scheduled to happen tomorrow across the state. 10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon was at Wednesday’s protest. Look for her reports coming up on WAVY News 10 starting at 4 p.m.

Pipeline protesters gather outside of the Dept. Of Environmental Quality in VA Beach. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/45P1XLNgZT — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) September 13, 2017