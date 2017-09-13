Pets and Seasonal Allergies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fall is on the way. While the leaves are changing and the weather is cooling down, it is also allergy season. Just like you, your pet can suffer from seasonal allergies.

Veterinarian, Peter Gerlach from Dog & Cat Hospital joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to talk more about the most common fall pet allergies and how to treat them.

Dog & Cat Hospital

238 W 21st Street

Norfolk

(757) 622-1788

DogAndCatHospitalNorfolk.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Dog & Cat Hospital.