Norfolk State gets ready for tough test against James Madison

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Things don’t get any easier for Norfolk State this weekend. The Spartans which lost its season opener at against Virginia State and the following week, NSU lost at home to William & Mary. This weekend, the Spartans make the trip to Harrisonburg to take on the defending FCS national champions James Madison.

The Dukes are ranked number one in all of the FCS national polls and they scored a convincing win over FBS program ECU in week one.

“I’ve never coached in a football game or played in a football game that I did not expect to win,” coach Latrell Scott said. “There’s no way I could sit here and tell you that we don’t expect to win this football game. At the end of the day we want to get better and do things better than we did the week before.”

After playing James Madison, things settle down for the Spartans as they get ready to play their conference schedule which begins September 23rd on the road against Delaware State.