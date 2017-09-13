All lanes open follwoing multi-vehicle at Twin Bridges

By Published: Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on I-64 West between the Twin Bridges.

Virginia State Police say there are injuries. All westbound lanes were closed and traffic was moved to the shoulder during cleanup.

Traffic backups reached to around four miles at the peak of the accident.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.