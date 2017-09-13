All lanes open follwoing multi-vehicle at Twin Bridges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on I-64 West between the Twin Bridges.

Virginia State Police say there are injuries. All westbound lanes were closed and traffic was moved to the shoulder during cleanup.

Norfolk-multi-vehicle crash- I-64 W. between Twin Bridges & I-264 -all wb lanes blocked. Traffic moving on shoulder. Expect major delays. — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) September 13, 2017

Traffic backups reached to around four miles at the peak of the accident.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.