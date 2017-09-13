Man exposes himself to York Middle student, employee

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a suspect that exposed himself to a York Middle School employee and student on September 11.

According to a York County spokesperson, the incident happened around 7:23 a.m. The suspect approached the victims near the football field and exposed himself to them.

A deputy with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office saw the suspect in the area but was gone by the time he could get turned around.

The suspect is being described as black, around 5’8” in height and around 20 – 30 years of age. He has short black hair and was wearing a black shirt and pajama pants.

The incident remains under investigation.