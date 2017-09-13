Loaded gun found on Warwick High student

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A loaded gun was found on a Warwick High School student, Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools says that an administrator got a tip about the student with a weapon from another student.

Security personnel then removed the student in question from class. A search of the student found a loaded handgun. The weapon was then given to the school’s resource officer.

The student was taken into police custody around 12:45 p.m. The school did not go into lockdown.

Charges are pending for the student and expulsion will be recommended.