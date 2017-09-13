It is not too Late to go Back to School

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’ve been thinking about going back to college, it’s not too late to register for fall classes.

We stopped by Bryant & Stratton College in Virginia Beach to talk with Jeff Thorud about their programs and how you can get enrolled today.

Bryant & Stratton College

Rapid Registration

Now Through September 15th

To schedule an appointment, please contact the Hampton campus at 757-896-6001 or Virginia Beach at 757-499-7900.

www.bryantstratton.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.