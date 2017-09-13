In The Kitchen: Prime Rib with Herb Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – September is Hunger Action Month and joining us in the kitchen today was Mike Lechevalier and John Hiles from The Barrel Room in Norfolk. The Barrel Room is one of the many restaurants participating in “TASTE 2.0”, a special roving dinner party to benefit the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia.

As a special preview, Mike and John prepared for us prime rib with herb garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, along with scallops and grits.

Taste 2.0

Sunday, September 24th

Downtown Norfolk

Sunday, October 15th

Virginia Beach Town Center

2:30pm to 5:30pm

Get Your Tickets and help fight hunger at FoodbankOnline.org