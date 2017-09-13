Herring sues credit plan lender for alleged illegal loans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is suing a credit plan lender for allegedly making illegal and unlicensed loans.

Allied Title Lending has 23 locations in Virginia, including Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Portsmouth.

Herring said the lender made loans at over 270 percent interest, and violated Virginia Consumer Finance statutes and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

Herring alleges the practice happened between the end of July in 2013 through the end of July in 2017. A complaint alleges the loans Allied made during that time are null and void.

Herring is seeking restitution for consumers affected by the alleged violations.