Fashion, Planes & Festivals – Oh My!

Saturday, September 16 – Sunday, September 17 : Oceana Airshow @ NAS Oceana

Naval Air Station Oceana will host their annual Air Show this weekend! More than 280,000 visitors from across the United States AND around the globe will enjoy the weekend long event — recognized as the Navy’s largest open house in North America. Event goers can experience performances by: The Blue Angels, The warrior flight team and many more! The flight line will be packed with food & novelty vendors along with plenty of things for the whole family to enjoy. Make sure you arrive early and say hi to the WAVY team on-site! Gates open at 8 a.m. and admission and parking are free to all.

Saturday, September 16 : Town Center Fashion Show @ The Fountain Plaza in Town Center

This Saturday, Get dolled up and head out to Virginia Beach Town Center for the Fall Fashion Show! Town Center’s Fountain Plaza will be transformed into a fashion guru’s paradise, with the runway spotlight on top retailers. Professional ballroom dancer Chelsie Hightower will host the event. You may recognize her from “So You Think You Can Dance” AND “Dancing with the Stars,” well now, she’s giving us a look at what’s coming this fall with fashion trends! Seating opens at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a mid-show surprise for attendees, so get there early! General Admission is Free.

Sunday, September 17: River Fest @ Carolanne Farms Neighborhood Park

Discover the Lost Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River this Sunday at RiverFest! Every year, more than 1,000 Hampton Roads residents come out to participate in this free family event that helps to keep our rivers beautiful. Meet a real mermaid, listen to live local music, and even scarf down some tasty eats from local food trucks. Bike, walk, run or drive to the event that celebrates nature, and the beautiful Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River. RiverFest starts from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Carolanne Farms neighborhood Park. The event is free to all and canine companions are welcome!