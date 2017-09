Related Coverage Hampton considers purchasing Boo Willams Sportsplex

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A proposed plan for the city to purchase the Boo Williams Sportsplex took a step forward.

During Wednesday night’s council meeting, members voted unanimously to borrow money to fund the purchase. The city says the center drives tourism, raking in millions each year.

Only one citizen spoke out. That man was in favor of the $9.25 million purchase.

Next week, the city’s Economic Development Authority will meet to formally vote on the matter.