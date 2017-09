HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A car ran into a home in the 700 block of Big Bethel Road, Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch says the accident happened around 12:35 p.m. 10 On Your Side learned that a 77-year-old woman lost control of her car and slammed into the home. Police say no one was home at the time.

The woman was the only person in the car and she was not hurt. She is being charged with failure to maintain control.