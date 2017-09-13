Body found on beach in Buxton; possible missing swimmer

BUXTON, N.C. (WAVY) – A body that washed ashore was found outside of Buxton near the beach nourishment area, Wednesday morning.

According to a Cape Hatteras National Seashore park ranger, resource crews that were on the beach doing sea turtle patrols, found the body around 7:05 a.m. near beach ramp 38.

The body was found in the area were a teenage swimmer went missing on Saturday.

At this time, there is no connection that the body found and the missing swimmer are the same.

Stay on WAVY.com for any developments in this story.