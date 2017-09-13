Blue Angels to conduct Naval Station Norfolk Centennial flyover

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Navy’s famed Blue Angels will honor Naval Station Norfolk this evening with a flyover.

Navy officials say a six plane formation will begin the flyover near the I-264 Berkeley Bridge between Portsmouth and Norfolk.

The jets will then continue along the Elizabeth River past Nauticus and toward Naval Station Norfolk. Today’s flyover is scheduled to happen between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Naval Station Norfolk, the world’s largest naval base, tuned 100 years old in June. The Navy has been holding numerous events throughout the year to commemorate the base’s centennial.

The culminating event will be Fleet Fest on Oct. 21.

