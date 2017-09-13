Before and after video shows water levels in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FL (WCMH) – Video recorded before and after Irma passed through shows the effect the storm had on Tampa Bay.

Matt Tilman posted the side-by-side footage to Facebook Monday. The clip on the left shows the bay without any water before Irma hit Sunday. The clip on the right shows the water back again after the storm passed.

The strength of the hurricane actually pushed the water away from the shorelines in the Bahamas and the Gulf Coast of Florida, CNN reported.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Rogers told USA Today the effect can be explained as a reverse storm surge.

“All of that force from the wind is pushing the water out of the bay and into the Gulf,” said Rogers. “It has everything to do with the actual placement of the storm.”

The National Weather Service warned the water could come back as fast as it left, making it unsafe to actually go into the bay.

PHOTOS: Florida storm damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Overturned trailer homes are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in the Florida Keys. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) A sailboat is pushed up between two buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Key West, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Damaged homes sit in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Key West, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Children's bicycles are flooded outside a home as Ezequiel Cruz retrieves belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Angelina Ventura, left, and Jose Gonzalez retrieve belongings from their flooded home in the wake of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Alfonso Jose Jr., 2, is floated down his flooded street by his parents as the wade through water to reach an open convenience store in the wake of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman) A man, who refused to be identified, pushes a canoe through water from the Alafia River Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Lithia, Fla. A storm surge from Hurricane Irma pushed water into the low lying area. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) A man paddles a kayak near a flooded home along the Alafia River Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Lithia, Fla. A storm surge from Hurricane Irma pushed water into the low lying area. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) A member of the Arizona Task Force 1 search and rescue team knocks on doors while checking on homes and their owners after Hurricane Irma in Goodland, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Rob Brehm cleans up debris from his home as a demolished house sits across the street after Hurricane Irma in Goodland, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman) MARATHON, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Boats, cars and other debris clog waterways in the Florida Keys two days after Hurricane Irma slammed into the state September 12, 2017 in Marathon, Florida. The Federal Emergency Managment Agency has reported that 25-percent of all homes in the Florida Keys were destroyed and 65-percent sustained major damage when they took a direct hit from Hurricane Irma. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) ISLAMORADA, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Two women look over severe damage to a residence following powerful Hurricane Irma on September 12, 2017 in Isamorada, a village encompassing six of the Florida Keys. Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 Sunday, swelling waterways an estimated 10 to 15 feet, according to published reports. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images) ISLAMORADA, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: A partially submerged ship is shown listing following powerful Hurricane Irma on September 12, 2017 in Isamorada, a village encompassing six of the Florida Keys. Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 Sunday, swelling waterways an estimated 10 to 15 feet, according to published reports. ISLAMORADA, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: A sailing boat is shown grounded with its anchor still extended following powerful Hurricane Irma on September 12, 2017 in Isamorada, a village encompassing six of the Florida Keys. Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 Sunday, swelling waterways an estimated 10 to 15 feet, according to published reports. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images) MARATHON, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Waterfront homes stand exposed after being destroyed by Hurricane Irma September 12, 2017 in Marathon, Florida. The Federal Emergency Managment Agency estimates that 25-percent of all homes in the Florida Keys were destroyed and 65-percent sustained major damage when they took a direct hit from Hurricane Irma. MARATHON, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Florida Army National Guard Captain Adam Cockrell address troops from Delta Company, 1st Battallion, 124th Infantry, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team at the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport September 12, 2017 in Marathon, Florida. The Federal Emergency Managment Agency estimates that 25-percent of all homes in the Florida Keys were destroyed and 65-percent sustained major damage when they took a direct hit from Hurricane Irma. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MARATHON, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Utility workers repair high-voltage powerlines across from the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport September 12, 2017 in Marathon, Florida.