2 injured after SUV, moped collide in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The drivers of a moped and SUV were injured Tuesday after their vehicles collided in Elizabeth City.

Police say the crash happened on West Ehringhaus Street, near a Windy’s restaurant.

A Toyota SUV driven by 72-year-old Joyce Dorsey was turning left into the Wendy’s parking lot and collided with a moped being operated 71-year-old Calvin Wilson.

Both Wilson and Dorsey were taken to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Police say Dorsey has been cited for failure to yield the fight-of-way, while Wilson was cited for no liability insurance.

The crash remains under investigation.