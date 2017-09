NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A woman arrested by Newport News Police is charged with embezzlement.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 17 in the 9200 block of Warwick Boulevard. The person who reported the crime said she was counting a deposit and was short one bag. She confronted the alleged offender about it.

On September 11, police arrested 30-year-old Jasmine Fling on charges of embezzlement and probation violation.