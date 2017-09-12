WAVY News 10 Disaster Relief Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads’ top news and weather source WAVY News 10 joins forces with Coastal Virginia American Red Cross and iHeart Media Norfolk to host a Disaster Relief Day on Wednesday, September 13.

WAVY News 10 will broadcast LIVE from 4:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., at the Red Cross on 611 W. Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk. Nexstar’s powerhouse NBC and FOX affiliates in Hampton Roads hope you will take part in this unprecedented one-day event to collect monetary donations for all those affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“It is humbling to use the power of 10 On Your Side on-air, online and with our community partners to spread the much-needed message for help for all hurricane victims,”said WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 Vice President/General Manager Carol Ward. “Once we saw the devastation in Texas, we knew we had to act. Then, as we prepared for Hurricane Irma, it became clear; the time to mobilize a donation drive was immediate. By joining forces with the Red Cross and iHeart Media Norfolk we know we can make an incredible difference for many individuals and families.”

From morning to night, WAVY News 10’s team of reporters and anchors will share how your gift will change lives. The team includes WAVY News 10 Today’s Lex Gray, The Hampton Roads Show’s Chris Reckling and WAVY News 10 Anchors Anita Blanton and Tom Schaad. Because the need for hurricane victims is so great, WAVY News 10 and the American Red Cross created a way to make giving easy.

You can make a difference by visiting THIS LINK and donating to the American Red Cross directly via credit card or PayPal. On Wednesday, Disaster Relief Day, the American Red Cross will also accept cash and check donations on site. You can also donate by phone by dialing 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the words RED CROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

“We are so grateful for WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX 43’s support of the Red Cross disaster relief and providing more awareness to the community on how they can help those impacted by these hurricanes,” said Coastal Virginia American Red Cross Executive Director Marissa Nihill.

Radio partners iHeart Media Norfolk will also have a live presence on Wednesday, Disaster Relief Day. DJ Danny Meyers, Monet Sutton and Mark McCarthy of MOVIN 107.7 will broadcast live in the morning. Then, 103 JAMZ and 92.1 The Beat will broadcast live in the afternoon with DJ Bee, Big B and Ambie Renee. NOW 105’s Tias Schuster and Corey Crocket will be live from the Norfolk Red Cross for your evening and late night drive home.

“Our country has been rocked with devastation over the past few months,” said iHeart Media Norfolk Market President Angel Brown. “From wildfires, to major hurricanes Harvey and Irma, it is important that the iHeart team stand shoulder to shoulder with our partners and our communities and help in any way possible. We will continue to support, encourage and pray for all those affected by these natural disasters.”

The American Red Cross is using donor dollars right now to provide shelter, food, comfort and emergency support for individuals and families affected by Harvey and Irma. Their work is just beginning, as they will use financial donations to help people recover and get back on their feet in the challenging weeks and months ahead. Your donation has lasting impact on lives all across the hurricane-ravaged United States.

The American National Red Cross is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Contributions to the American National Red Cross are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. The Red Cross’ tax identification number is 53-0196605.