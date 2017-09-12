War technology of the future being discussed in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Defense and National Security Innovation Summit kicked off Tuesday at the Norfolk Marriott.

Over the next two days, the Army Research Lab is presenting information on the future of war fighting and new ways to bring power to the battlefields.

Army Research Lab Director Phil Perconti says its important to understand the problems and know where the technology is going.

“We want to bring the academics the universities and the companies that are involved in developing new technology together. To have a conversation about what innovation needs to occur, what tech they have, what business opportunities we can present to them,” says Perconti.

The Army Research Lab has about 2,000 scientists and engineers, focused on bringing new technology to the military.