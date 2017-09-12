VIDEO: Lower-than-usual tide spotted in Rodanthe

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Amazing video out Rodanthe captured a moment of water that appeared to be washed away.

Photographer Wes Snyder posted the video to Facebook just after 11 a.m. Monday, noting the water was gone because of “a strong (northeast) Wind!”

Snyder said below the post that video was taken at the Rodanthe Watersports and Campground — on the sound side.

According to Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler, the phenomenon was likely lower-than-usual tide caused by persistent easterly winds.

