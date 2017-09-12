Two charged in Newport News child neglect case

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested two people in connection with a child neglect case, Monday morning.

Police say that an emergency call came in around 7:09 a.m. about two children, a 4-year-old and 2-month-old, alone at an apartment in the 13300 block of Preakness Drive. Officers met with a neighbor at the scene who heard a child crying and looking for his parents.

Minutes later, 34-year-old Chona Garlick arrived at the scene and confirmed she left her two children at her apartment unattended. She told police she left them to take her live-in boyfriend, 27-year-old Donavin Ray, to work at the shipyard because he doesn’t have a license to drive.

Officers saw clutter and alcoholic beverages throughout the apartment and the 2-month-old was sleeping on Ms. Garlick’s bed. Also Garlick took the only phone in the house when she left. These factors lead police to calling in Child Protective Services.

Garlick was then arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse/neglect. Officers also arrested Ray and charged him with two counts of child abuse/neglect.