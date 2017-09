CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person was taken to the hospital after three vehicles collided on Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake.

Police spokesperson Kelly Elliot tells WAVY.com the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at Greenbrier and Jarman Road — right across from Greenbrier Mall.

One person was transported with non life-threatening injuries. The southbound lane on Greenbrier was closed following the crash.

The circumstances of the accident are not clear at this time.