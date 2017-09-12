Small plane crashes in Connecticut parking lot

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash Monday morning in Connecticut parking lot.

Plainville, Connecticut Town Manager, Robert Lee, tells WAVY sister station WTNH News 8 that the pilot tried to land the small plane at Robertson Airport when the crash occurred.

The plane had touched down on the runway, but the pilot did not like the landing and took off again.

The pilot then made a right turn, clipping a tree before crashing into the back parking lot of Carling Technologies, which is adjacent to the airport. Lee said the pilot walked away without injuries.

There was a fuel leak from the plane so the fire department responded to the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Plainville Police have released a video capturing the crash.