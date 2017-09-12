Siblings arrested in connection with Chesapeake homicide

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – U.S. Marshals have arrested a brother and sister in connection with a 2016 homicide on Sept. 8.

Police say that Darrius Copeland, 22, and Dequashia Copeland, 25, are in custody for the murder of Timothy Crosky.

Crosky was shot in the 1200 block of Bell Tower Arch on August of 2016. He later died from his injuries at Sentara Norfolk General.

The suspects were arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, where they were living, without incident.

Both are being charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. They are currently being held in Florida awaiting extradition.