PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With summer all but over, this is a great time of year to enjoy the beaches in our area. But with both Hurricane Irma and Jose churning up water in the Atlantic Ocean, this can also be a dangerous time to venture into the waters off Virginia Beach.

Last week Chris Reckling went for a ride along the Oceanfront with Captain Tom Gill with the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service to get a few important tips and reminders of how to stay safe this time of year.