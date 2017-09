PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A school board member has been arrested for an obstruction of justice charge, Tuesday evening.

According to a Portsmouth Police Department spokesperson, Lakeesha “Klu” Atkinson is facing a misdemeanor obstruction charge.

At this time, it is not known what lead to Atkinson’s arrest. She has been released on bond.

Atkinson was elected to the school board in November 2016.

