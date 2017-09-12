Lawsuit filed against Virginia Beach City Schools in student assault incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of a student assaulted by a former Landstown Middle teacher has filed a lawsuit for the incident.

The lawsuit claims the assault is a violation of the Rehabilitation Act, Americans with Disabilities Act and the Virginians with Disabilities Act – because the child was diagnosed ADHD.

The former teacher, Daniel Board, 46, the principal of Landstown Middle and Virginia Beach City Public Schools are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

According to court documents, Board became upset by questions the child was asking. He allegedly felt that the boy wasn’t paying attention. The document notes that Board grabbed the student by the back of his head and wrote “focus” on the student’s forehead. Board allegedly didn’t let the student wipe the message off until he completed his work, the criminal complaint says. Police said the boy wasn’t hurt.

Board resigned after the incident happened in September, 2016. He was found guilty of simple assault and battery in court and was ordered to pay a $100 fine.

The family is seeking $3 million in damages.