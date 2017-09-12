Jose weakens, turns eastward as Category 1 hurricane

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Jose, once an extremely powerful Category 4, has weakened in the open Atlantic Ocean.

The US National Hurricane Center said Tuesday Jose weakened a little as it turned eastward as a Category 1 storm.

Jose had winds of 75 mph and was moving east at 6 mph Tuesday morning.

Jose is forecast to become a tropical storm briefly before hooking back around and start moving back westward. Some of the computer models have this hook continuing — taking Jose off to the northwest.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler reported Tuesday there was some split among the models as far as how west Jose could track. The forecast for Jose is likely to become more clear over the next two days.

At one point, Jose was one of three hurricanes that formed in the Atlantic.

The strongest of the hurricanes, Irma, wrecked havoc over several Caribbean islands as well as the state of Florida, resulting in dozens of deaths. Irma has since weakened to a tropical depression that is moving inland.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on Jose’s forecast.