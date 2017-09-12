Coast Guard rescues 5 from sunken boat east of Cape Charles

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) — US Coast Guard crews rescued five people after their boat sank 60 miles east of Cape Charles.

Coast Guard officials say watchstanders in Elizabeth City were alerted to the situation by an emergency beacon from the fishing boat Langley Douglas.

A Jayhawk helicopter crew already in the area was diverted to the beacon.

Officials say the crew found the boat had sunken, and everyone on board was in the water.

Two of the five people were on an inflated raft, while the other three were holding to a piece of floating wreckage.

No injured were reported, and the five were taken to Base Elizabeth City.

“The success of this rescue is directly attributed to the crew’s 406MHz EPIRB, a serviceable and inspected life raft and quick use of survival suits,” said OS1 Joe Watford, SAR controller for the case.