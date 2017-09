NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the person who shot a 7-Eleven clerk during an attempted robbery in Norfolk overnight.

According to emergency dispatchers, around 3:08 a.m. someone shot the clerk in the arm through the door of the 7-Eleven at 38th Street and Colley Avenue after trying to rob the store.

Dispatchers say the clerk is expected to survive and that the suspect is still on the loose.

