Chesapeake man pleads guilty in child pornography case

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake man pleaded guilty Tuesday in a child pornography case.

According to court documents, Charles McClung, 64, was a member of an online bulletin board dedicated to trading child pornography. The board was hosted on the dark net and had over 1,500 members.

Agents with Homeland Security launched an investigation and identified McClung downloading content in December 2015. A federal search warrant was served at McClung’s home and hundreds of thousands of images of child pornography were found.

McClung faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison. He will be sentenced in January 2018.