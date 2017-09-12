CBBT shop, restaurant to permanently close this month for tunnel project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The days are numbered for a popular stop along the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Come Sept. 30, Virginia Originals and Chesapeake Grill will shut its doors to make way for the new tunnel project. The pier that’s located on the man-made island will return when the construction is finished, but the longstanding restaurant and gift shop won’t be back.

“Gonna miss it a lot,” says Kathy Martin, Assistant Manager. “You meet people from all over the world…all walks of life.”

“It’s a shame,” says Chef Scott Pyles. “We’re on our own separate island, kind of away from the hustle and bustle of Virginia Beach.”

CBBT spokesman Tom Anderson told 10 On Your Side that financially, with the space constraints, it wouldn’t make sense to reconstruct the facility.

“Generations of people pass through here, so I’m surprised they’re getting rid of it,” says Gary Matsey, a customer who dropped in on his way to New York.

While Martin is sad she won’t be returning, she believes the construction project is needed.

“A few weeks back it was super busy, it took us 40 minutes to get from the toll booth to here.”

She and several other staff members have other jobs lined up when the shop shuts its doors. The road project is estimated to be finished in October of 2022.

